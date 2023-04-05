Car transporter stopped on A1 at Grantham for being overweight
Published: 13:17, 05 April 2023
| Updated: 13:18, 05 April 2023
An overweight car transporter was stopped by police earlier today (Wednesday).
Lincolnshire Police's roads policing unit stopped the transporter on the A1 at Grantham.
The driver told police he thought the vehicle on the transporter had no engine.
However, the vehicle did have an engine which made the transporter 15 per cent overweight.
Lincolnshire Police tweeted: "Unfortunately for him, it did, which put his gross vehicle weight over by just under 15%.
"Graduated fixed penalty notices issued, and the driver now making arrangements before continuing his journey."