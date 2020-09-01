Car wash is among Grantham area planning applications

Billingborough, S20/1051: Mr Sajan Varghese - change of use from car workshop to car wash at 9 Victoria Street

Harlaxton, S20/1353: E. H. Tipton - removal of two fir trees at 12 Pond Street

Skillington, S20/1373: Parish Council - replacement of existing lead roof covering the north/south aisles and transept, with Apecan Uginox FME tinned K44 stainless steel, and replacement and/or overboarding timbers beneath new covering at St James's Church, Park Lane

Grantham, S20/1357: Aldi Stores Ltd - non-material amendment to remove condition 5 (Signage Details) of planning approval S20/0036 at land at the corner of Harlaxton Road and Trent Road

Creeton, S20/1367: Rachel Burrows - two storey side extension, resubmission of withdrawn S20/0810 at 8 Little Bytham Road

Billingborough, S20/1386: Mrs Ola Woods - fell a noble fir and a yew, and reduce crown by five-six feet to a maple and box elder at 35 High Street

Grantham, S20/1371: Miss Laura Barnes - two storey extension to side and single storey extension to side and front (porch) of existing dwelling at 17 Keats Avenue

Frieston, S20/1376: Mr Christopher Bennett - removal of cherry tree at The Cottage, 7 Frieston Green, Frieston Road

Grantham, S20/1380: Mr and Mrs Shaw - proposed two storey side extension, reconfiguration of front porch and conversion of existing garage at 5 Longcliffe Road

Castle Bytham, S20/1381: J.W. and S. Cooper - proposed erection of agricultural building at Willow Quarry, Little Bytham Road

Folkingham, S20/1417: Sara Smith - discharge of condition 3 (Joinery) and 4 (materials) of pp S18/0354 at Old School House, 2 Sleaford Road

Grantham, S20/1384: Kelly McDonnell - proposed single storey rear and front extension at 8 Rosemary Crescent

Long Bennington, S20/1385: Mr P. Knight - approval of details reserved by conditions 2 (Contamination/Remediation Strategy) and 3 (Verification Report) of Part 3 Class Q Prior Notification S17/1786 (Prior approval relating to the change of use of agricultural building to dwelling) at Willow Tree Farm, Fen Lane

Grantham, S20/1392: Mr Trevor Briggs - proposed front elevation changes (Amendment Scheme To S16/2833) at 3 Woodlands Drive

Grantham, S20/1394: WM Morrions Supermarkets Plc - erection of vehicle parking canopy at WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc, Isaac Newton Shopping Centre

Grantham, S20/1396: Mr Leigh Bradford - proposed garage to the front of the dwelling, a single storey rear extension with a loft conversion and two large dormer windows to the rear at Lynton, Gorse Lane

Carlton Scroop, S20/1397: Mrs Nicola Gascoigne - construction of new ramped and stepped entrance with ancillary works to entrance façade at Village Hall, Newark Lane

Great Gonerby, S20/1401: Miss Lynne Parkhouse - proposed single storey extension to front of existing dwelling at 26 Covill Close

Ancaster, S20/1404: Mr Jonathan Pope - discharge of Condition 3 of planning application S19/2167 at 102 Ermine Street

Barkston, S20/1419: R. Ranshaw - single storey rear extension at Heath House, Heath Lane

Castle Bytham, S20/1422: Mr Will Stanton - fell one Cypress tree at9-11 The Castle Inn, High Street

