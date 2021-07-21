A fire station car wash has raised more than £600 for The Fire Fighters Charity to help look after families of serving and retired fire fighters.

The car wash took place on Saturday at Corby Glen Fire Station, where a total of £625 has been raised by the event for The Fire Fighters Charity.

The charity provides physical and mental support to firefighters and their families, including those who are retired.

Fire fighters washing cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity (49381636)

Visitors were able to get their cars washed in return for a donation between 9am and 1pm.

The fire station has hosted numerous charity car washes before, which have proved popular with the local community.

Fire fighters washing cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity (49381639)

A spokesman for the station said: "Thank you to everyone who supported our charity car wash in aid of the Fire Fighters Charity. We raised an amazing £625, so thank you so much for coming along."

Fire fighters washing cars to raise money for the Fire Fighters Charity (49381445)