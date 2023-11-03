A car owner “could not believe it” when he saw the back window of his BMW had been smashed in broad daylight in a town centre street.

The window of the black BMW was smashed in Westgate, Grantham, on Wednesday, November 1.

The owner, who wishes to remain anonymous, had parked his car at 3.50pm and returned at 5pm, where he found the window smashed.

The back window of a BMW was smashed in Westgate, Grantham.

He said he “could not believe” that something like this would happen in a “busy street in daylight hours”.

He added: “As a car guy I was really upset, it's my pride and joy.

“Initially, I took it deep and personally, then I thought, why my car?

The back window of a BMW was smashed in Westgate, Grantham.

“There were 30 more cars parked, what pleasure do people take from damaging someone else's possessions?

“I work day and night to support my local community and this is what I get in return.”

The man has had to purchase a car cover to keep his car dry and prevent further damage.

As a result, he cannot travel to his work 20 miles away and has to use taxis for school runs.

The window is set to be replaced, however there are still shards of glass in the car that will need to be removed.

He added: “So, a simple act of fun at a glance appears as a minor thing.

“However, in reality, it causes more headaches and costs and knock on effects than we realise.”

The incident has been reported to Lincolnshire Police