A road is now cleared following a crash between two vehicles.

A car and a car towing caravan collided earlier today (Friday) on the A1 southbound at the Burton Coggles turnoff, near Stoke Rochford.

There was congestion to the Grantham south turnoff, affecting traffic through Grantham.

Lincolnshire Police were in attendance at the incident.