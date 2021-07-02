A food store which will be built in a village near Grantham has been described as a “massive carbuncle on a well-loved space”.

Lincolnshire Co-op applied to build a store on Low Road in Barrowby on the edge of a new housing development. The planning committee of South Kesteven District Council gave the application the go ahead after planning officers recommended it for approval.

Dr Patricia Scriven, of Barrowby Planning Committee, spoke at the meeting against the plan, describing the proposed building as a “carbuncle” and a “shed”.

She said the applicant wanted to “plonk a massive building into the middle of a pleasant residential area with a rural character. It’s so huge it dwarfs neighbouring houses. It’s 100 feet long.”

Dr Scriven said the building will stick out “like a sore thumb”. “There has been no attempt to mitigate the affects of this huge building using landscaping and high quality design even though the local plan specifically requires this for this site.”

She went on to describe the proposed building as a “shed with a shed’s proportions. An ugly building. It is certainly not high quality.

“It is disproportionate and unnecessarily large with a very visible ugly parking area to attract custom from outside the village, particularly by car.”

Matt Wilkinson, development manager for Lincolnshire Co-op, insisted that the store would be “a local supermarket”. He said: “It is designed to meet local shoppers’ needs. It is vital that the 1,592 existing residents of Barrowby have a convenience store to provide for their day to day shopping needs. Currently they are having to get in their cars, drive into Grantham, to buy bread and milk. “

Mr Wilkinson said Lincolnshire Co-op was investing £1.5 million in the store in a prominent location on Low Road near the centre of the village.

Committee member Councillor Ian Selby said that he was concerned people would park outside the store even though there would be 21 parking spaces at the store. He called for double yellow lines outside the store and also for a pedestrian crossing. He said the nearby bend in the road would be a danger, especially for elderly residents.

Councillor Robert Reid said it had been agreed a masterplan would incorporate the three new housing developments off Low Road, but the developers could not agree on it and it was never published .

He said: “I feel we have let Barrowby down here as the district council. So what we have here for Barrowby is something that is cobbled together. We have three housing sites and we have this supermarket. The provision and the position I don’t think is too much in question. But I really hope there will be some lessons learned in the future that when other applications come before us within the local plan that we will remember a masterplan."

Nine committee members voted in favour of the plan, three abstained and one voted against.