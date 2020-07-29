Clintons card shop on Grantham High Street to remain closed for good
Published: 16:28, 29 July 2020
| Updated: 16:30, 29 July 2020
Grantham's Clintons store will remain closed.
The card and gift retailer, based on High Street, has confirmed that the shop will not be reopening.
Clintons reviewed its store portfolio following the sale of the business to Esquire Retail Limited in December of last year, before taking the decision to close the Grantham store.
