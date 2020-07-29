Home   News   Article

Clintons card shop on Grantham High Street to remain closed for good

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 16:28, 29 July 2020
 | Updated: 16:30, 29 July 2020

Grantham's Clintons store will remain closed.

The card and gift retailer, based on High Street, has confirmed that the shop will not be reopening.

Clintons reviewed its store portfolio following the sale of the business to Esquire Retail Limited in December of last year, before taking the decision to close the Grantham store.

Read more
BusinessGrantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE