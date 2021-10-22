Cards for Good Causes will not open its charity shop in Grantham this year after the organisation was hit hard by the pandemic.

It says that the past 18 months have been a torrid time for the charity sector.

It will open a shop on Monday at St John’s Church in Stamford and is fully accessible online.

Jeremy Lune, CEO of Cards for Good Causes (49166412)

CEO Jeremy Lune said: "Our Christmas pop-up-shops will be opening over the next few weeks and stock has been arriving at our 75 shops around the UK - you can find them on our Santa Map.

"I'm afraid that we will not be opening as many shops as in previous years as Covid and the lockdown last year has hit us and our charities incredibly hard. We know that this is disappointing for many of our customers but if you do not have a shop nearby please do visit our website so that our charities are still supported and we can continue to raise those vital funds that they need more than ever this year.

"Thank you hugely to all the customers and volunteers who’ve supported the shop over the years. Last year it raised over £14,000. We very much hope to be back."

In 2020, people in Grantham who spent their money in the Cards for Good Causes pop-up shop raised £14,000 for charities. Money raised in Grantham went to Cancer Research UK, RNLI, Alzheimer’s Society and many more.

The pop-up shop has opened in Grantham over several years in the George Centre.