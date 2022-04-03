A care agency based in Grantham has been rated with “requires improvement” by the Care Quality Commission following a recent inspection.

The watchdog inspected Blossoming Hearts Care Agency Ltd, based on 3a Welby St, on March 16; a home care agency that specialises in Dementia, personal care, physical disabilities, caring for adults under 65 and caring for adults over 65.

The inspector found the agency, which provides care to around 23 people in their homes across Grantham, Harlaxton and Ancaster to “require improvement” in Safety and Well-Led but good in areas relating to Effectiveness, Care and Responsiveness.

Care Quality Commission logo (26407781)

The inspection was carried out under Section 60 of the Health and Social Care Act 2008 (the Act) as part of its regulatory functions, checking whether the provider was meeting the legal requirements and regulations associated with the Act.

During the visit the inspector assessed at the overall quality of the service and provided a rating for the service under the Health and Social Care Act 2008.

This was a targeted inspection to check whether the provider had met the requirements from a previous inspection that had issued a Warning Notice. Concern had been raised due to a lack of oversight regarding risks associated with people’s care, care plan and risk assessment not reflecting action, concerns around deployment of staff and the management of critical and transdermal medicines.

At this latest inspection, it was found that the agency had met the requirements of the Warning Notice and improvements had been made, however further improvements are required in Safety category.

The inspection also highlighted that the Well-Led category – which looks for evidence that service leadership, management and government assures high-quality, person-centred care, support, learning, innovation and an open, fair culture – did still require improvement with the rating remaining the same.

The care agency did, however, demonstrate effective communications, with those in care and their relatives reporting to the inspector that they felt communication was strong. One relative said:” I can email them any time, they come back straight away and will sort out the issue.”

Blossoming Hearts Care Agency Ltd had not responded to a request for comment at the time of publication.