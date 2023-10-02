A care fair held by a befriending and supporting service has been deemed a “real success”.

Farrow Friends, founded by Lauren Mann, held the fair in the Guildhall Arts Centre last Friday (September 29).

The day showcased the services who work in the care sector in Grantham.

Lauren Mann, of Farrow Friends, hosted the care fair.

Lauren said: “The care fair was a real success with a good turnout.

“It featured some wonderful talks and was a great day for local organisations to come together to showcase what they do, so that as a local industry we can work together to ensure that anyone who needs help can access it easily and quickly and that all bases are covered with the range of information and services we have in the local in the area.

“I’d like to thank all who attended in making it a great day.”

Lauren Mann with police officers.

Two Grantham care homes - including Maple Leaf Lodge and Newton House - also attended the fair.

Kerry Angeloni, senior general manager at Maple Leaf, said: “We are delighted to be a part of this valuable community initiative which is shining a spotlight on promoting wellness and mental health in our community.”

Mark Shelton (right) and Lauren Mann (left)

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at Newton House, said: “Too often, we hear that people living within our communities really struggle to access support for their mental health and wellbeing and successful events like this, highlight the support that is available.”

Mark Shelton (right), custom relationship manager for Barchester Healthcare, with a representative from Grantham College

Lauren Mann's son Franky at the care fair.

The fair brought together local businesses and health care professionals including NHS Lincolnshire, The Lincolnshire Nutritionist, Lincs Wellbeing, Age UK, Belvoir Home Care, Right at Home, Kings Court Care Home and Grantham College.

Lauren hopes to plan and hold a bigger event next year.