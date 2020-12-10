A Grantham care home is appealing for the community to send Christmas cards to residents.

Staff at Red Court Care Home want to make this Christmas as special as it can be for their residents after a difficult year for everyone.

The care home, in St Edmunds Close, is appealing to young and older people to design and create the most festive Christmas card they can make and send it in to the home.

Andrea McCartney, red homes activity coordinator withNellie Robinson (left) and Werby McHugh. (43497415)

Manger Lin Amos hopes the appeal will encourage people of all ages to get involved.

She said: “We want to keep the momentum going after the difficult year we’ve all had, and this is a great opportunity to do just that.

“We’ve had a tough year and want to bring as much joy back as we can – and we know that our residents and staff will enjoy receiving creative cards from people and children of all ages.

“It would be fantastic to receive as many cards as we can – home-made or not.”

The care home offers residents a range of services including day care, dementia care, end of life care, nursing care, residential care and respite care.

To send a card, post it to: Red Court Care Community, 12 St Edmunds Close, Grantham, NG31 8SA. Include your name and location as staff will be posting some images of the cards on social media.