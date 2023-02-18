An award-winning nurse has become the new manager of a Grantham care home.

Apple Trees Care Home, in Arlington Gardens, has appointed registered nurse Sal Barton as its new home manager.

She said: "I’m thrilled to be working with such a dedicated, committed, and passionate team. After working here on an interim basis, it is wonderful to return.”

Sal Barton with her medal outside Apple Trees Care Home in Grantham. (62507852)

Miss Barton was awarded the prestigious Covid-19 Campaign medal by the British Association of the Order of Malta (BASMOM) for her work as manager of a Covid-19 hospital discharge unit.

She added: "Working through the pandemic was emotional and I was honoured to receive this amazing medal which is proudly on show in my office."

Early in her career, Miss Barton worked as a staff nurse on local hospital wards.

However, moving to social care allowed her to spend more time with residents.

Miss Barton added: "It’s touching to be thanked by residents’ family members for the care we provide in an OSJCT home.

"I’m always grateful that they trust in me, and the team, to look after their loved one, especially at sensitive times, such as end of life.

"I feel proud and honoured to be involved in making a difference to someone’s life, whether that’s for a few weeks or a few years."