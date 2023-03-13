A Grantham care home is supporting the foodbank by collecting Easter eggs.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, is asking the community to drop off Easter eggs at the care home to donate these to Grantham Foodbank.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "Richard House Care Home and its residents are supporting Grantham Food Bank.

The residents of Richard House Care Home are supporting Grantham Foodbank by collecting Easter eggs. (62939079)

"They are doing this as a community project and would like the community to drop Easter eggs off at the care home to help support them.

"They will then invite the food bank to come to collect and hopefully all children in Grantham will receive an egg at Easter."