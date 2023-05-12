A care home is asking people to donate items to its garden project.

Gregory House Care Home, in Welby Gardens, plans to turn its back garden into a “zen, wildfire, sensory, herb and vegetable English country garden” for the residents.

The care home is asking people to donate items to its project.

A Google Street view of Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, Grantham.

Szilvia Szücs, who works at the care home, said: “Our residents have decided to split the rear garden into separate areas.

“We are asking if people would kindly donate in some way to our garden project.

“Any donations whether large or small would be greatly appreciated.”

If anyone can help, get in touch with Gregory House on 01476 562192.