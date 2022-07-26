A Grantham care home brought the community together to celebrate with a summer fete.

Staff, residents and relatives of Maple Leaf Lodge hosted the fete on Saturday (July 23).

It was the first time since 2019 the care home could hold its annual summer fete.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the care home, said: "Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

"It was a resounding success."

The care home hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including wild west themed games, a bouncy castle, a barbecue, tombola, raffle, and a variety of stalls from crafts and sewing to a bake sale with delicious home-made cakes and even home-made jams.

There was live entertainment, including singing by Steve Carmel and to end the day, there was dancing by LDC dance group, which was enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

Sylvia, a resident at Maple Leaf Lodge said: "I thoroughly enjoyed it.

"I could see from my bedroom the excitement the day before when the girls were setting up, it was just lovely to see.

"The weather held out until we finished.

"Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.

"It is so wonderful to be able to have events like this again."

Alison Bradley, activity coordinator at the care home, added: "We just want to say a big thank you to everyone involved from the stall holders to everyone that came along to support us.

"With not having our annual summer fete for the last two years we wanted to make this one extra special.

"We have raised £570 that we will use to take the residents on an outing to the seaside which will be a fantastic day out."