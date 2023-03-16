Richard House Care Home residents in Grantham celebrates Cheltenham Festival
Published: 11:00, 16 March 2023
The horse races were brought to the residents of a care home.
Hobby horses were loaned to the residents of Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, to coincide with the Cheltenham Festival this week.
Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "A big thanks thanks to Irvin from Grantham Sunrise Rotary for the loan of the hobby horses.
"The residents had a fantastic time bringing Cheltenham races to the home."
The Cheltenham Festival began on Tuesday (March 14) and finishes tomorrow (Friday).