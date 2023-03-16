The horse races were brought to the residents of a care home.

Hobby horses were loaned to the residents of Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, to coincide with the Cheltenham Festival this week.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at the care home, said: "A big thanks thanks to Irvin from Grantham Sunrise Rotary for the loan of the hobby horses.

The residents at the Richard House Care Home in Grantham rode hobby horses to coincide with the Cheltenham Festival. (63019754)

"The residents had a fantastic time bringing Cheltenham races to the home."

Irvin Metcalf, of the Grantham Sunrise Rotary Club, loaned the hobby horses to the Richard House Care Home in Grantham.

The Cheltenham Festival began on Tuesday (March 14) and finishes tomorrow (Friday).