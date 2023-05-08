A Grantham care home held a street party to celebrate the coronation at the weekend.

Richard House, in Gorse Road, set up a big screen to watch the coronation alongside other activities to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6).

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal, also attended the celebration.

Residents and staff at the Richard House Care Home in Grantham celebrated the coronation.

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “The residents had a great time watching the coronation on a big screen.

“Then there was a drill display from the 47F RAF Air Cadet who were fantastic.

“They then sat down for a traditional Street party with live entertainment from Double Treble and the Mayor Graham Jeal dropped in to say hello.

Residents enjoyed ice cream in the afternoon.

“To finish the afternoon off, the ice-cream man Frank came and they all had Ice-cream.”