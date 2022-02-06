Gregory House raised awareness about the importance of dignity in care this week.

Dignity Action Day took place on Tuesday, February 1, and ensures that all people who use care services are treated as individuals, and are given choice, control and a sense of purpose in their daily lives.

The day demonstrated that everyone in the community has a role to play in upholding the virtue and ensuring that older people are treated with dignity and respect.

The tea party with dressed up staff members (54617637)

The home also provided residents with an extra special day that included a Mad Hatter's Dignity Tea Party, where the staff dressing up as characters from Alice in Wonderland.

Resident, Keith Hayward, said: "It was great fun being able to come together and celebrate something so important, but at the same time being able to have some fun, enjoying a tea party and getting dressed up."

Leading up to the day, Gregory House’s dignity champions, Lynn Oldershaw and activities coordinator, Ashleigh Pinder, have been running a series of activities, including creating a dignity tree.

Dignity champion, Lynn Oldershaw and activities coordinator, Ashleigh Pinder, with the Dignity Tree (54617640)

Residents were asked to write on a leaf what dignity means to them, and these have been used to make a display.

Home manager, Anna Lewkowicz, said: "Dignity Action Day is a significant event in the care industry calendar because it focuses on the importance of upholding people's rights to dignity and autonomy, especially older and vulnerable members of our society.

"At Gregory House, we ensure that each and every one of our residents is treated as an individual, as well as providing a high level of care, we make sure each resident has a choice, control and sense of purpose."