A Grantham care home has spread “joy and laughter” as staff and residents dressed up in fancy dress.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home residents, their families and staff all dressed up in a range of costumes to get in spirit for ‘Fancy Dress Friday’.

Resident Jean said: “It’s been so funny watching everyone dress ridiculously.

Staff and residents got in the spirit of 'Fancy Dress Friday'

“We have definitely enjoyed the day and can’t wait for the next dress up day.”

Some costumes on show included a pizza, lobster, Snow White, a clown and much more.

A lobster and a pizza!

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the home, said: “This has been a huge amount of fun and the home has been filled with laughter.

There was an interesting range of costumes on display

“So much so that we can’t wait to make Fancy Dress Friday a regular event.”