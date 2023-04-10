Richard House Care Home celebrates first anniversary with visit from Mayor of Grantham
A Grantham care home enjoyed a visit from the Mayor as part of its first year anniversary celebrations.
Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday, April 4, with a visit from the Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal.
The care home held a party with live entertainment on the day.
Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: "Residents were singing and dancing and having a great time every time the staff joined in.
"The Mayor thought that the home was great. He spoke to a lot of the residents and could see that they really enjoyed living here.
"He thought that it was fantastic that we were in the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands as well."
Alongside Richard House, Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, was also listed as a top 20 care home in the East Midlands.