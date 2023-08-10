Staff and care home residents have been getting up close and personal with some furry friends.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Grantham, celebrated International Cat Day on Tuesday (August 8).

The care home welcomed Grantham ROCK Cat Rescue for a fundraising tea party where they raised £600 for the independent cat rescue.

It was cats galore at the care home!

Resident Juliette, who also ran a cat rescue, said: “I have always had a soft spot for cats, I just love how adventurous and inquisitive they are.

“We have had such a nice day remembering all the cats we have known and loved.

“They are all such characters.”

The residents of Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home celebrated International Cat Day.

Alongside a fundraising tea party, there was a tombola, cakes, snacks and refreshments made by the care home catering team.

Getting up close and personal with furry friends.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the care home, said: “Our residents love animals and lots of them have owned cats in the past so it was lovely to hear their stories about the different things their cats had got up to.”