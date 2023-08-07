Care home residents got the chance to sample a range of ales and beers on International Beer Day.

The activities team at Newton House, in Barrowby Road, set up a bar so residents could get a real bar experience.

They then brought in a range of “brew-tiful” British and international ales for the residents to sample.

Newton House turned into a pub for the day on International Beer Day.

Resident Janet said: “I didn’t realise we had so many lovely local ales and we had my favourite, John Smiths!

“You can’t really beat that now can you?”

Alongside the range of ales on offer, residents also got to try a range of bitters and lagers.

Sonia Fairhurst, general manager at the home, said: “We love socialising and celebrating all kinds of events, it is wonderful to be able to invite family and friends to come and join us for occasions like this.

The residents of Newton House got to try a range of different ales.

“International Beer Day is a day that the residents really enjoy, who doesn’t love a cold beer on a hot summer’s day!”

Newton House is run by Barchester Healthcare.