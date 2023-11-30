A Grantham care home has celebrated Scottish culture today (Thursday).

Staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, in Beacon Lane, enjoyed a virtual reality tour around Edinburgh this morning to celebrate St Andrew’s Day.

They also welcomed Grantham’s u3a group who performed Scottish dancing.

Grantham's u3a group performed Scottish dancing at the care home.

They then enjoyed some snacks and refreshments, including Irn-Bru, shortbread and Tunnocks tea cakes.

Resident Janet, who was born and brought up in Scotland, said: “Watching the dancing reminded me of when I was a little girl.”

Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “St Andrew’s Day is a great excuse for a

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham has celebrated St Andrew's Day.

“We have a number of residents with Scottish roots and it has been lovely to see them reconnect with old memories.”