A trust which runs two care homes in Grantham and 14 across the county has launched a volunteer recruitment campaign to encourage people to give time to support their local care home.

The Order of St John Care Trust (OSJCT) says its volunteers have always played an important role and never more so than through the pandemic, helping to provide companionship, activities, and some normality for care home residents.

Current volunteers for the not-for-profit care Trust use their skills and interests to help residents continue to do the things they enjoy.

Lynn, a current volunteer with OSJCT, pictured with a blanket crafted for last year’s COP26 conference. (54312542)

The trust runs the Gregory House and Apple Trees care homes in Grantham.

Lynn, who volunteers for OSJCT, shares her perspective on volunteering and why it’s important to her: “I love doing crafts and talking to people so this enables me to do both and I feel I have a real purpose.”

Catherine Semmence, OSJCT head of volunteering, said: “Volunteering with OSJCT is a partnership. Our residents benefit enormously from the companionship and support our volunteers provide. People choose to volunteer for many different reasons and equally there is a lot to be gained from volunteering with us, you’ll hear this first-hand from our volunteers throughout this campaign.”

The trust says research has often found a positive link between volunteering and improved wellbeing and the pandemic has made us all more aware of the importance of taking care of our own mental health and wellbeing.

Catherine added: “It doesn’t matter whether you’re a keen baker, an amateur artist, a crafter, a gardener, singer, a musician or if you just like sitting quietly with a crossword, playing a game of chess, or chatting with a friend over a coffee. These are all things our residents enjoy doing too. Why not join us and enjoy them together?

“When considering volunteering, care homes aren’t always at the forefront of people’s minds. The campaign asks individuals to put aside any preconceptions they might have about living in care; because the reality is that our homes are filled with laughter and enjoyment with our volunteers front and centre.”

Anyone can volunteer at OSJCT and use their existing skills and hobbies. Whatever you enjoy doing and however much time you can commit, there’s a volunteer role for you.

To find out more about volunteering at OSJCT visit https://volunteer.osjct.co.uk/opportunities