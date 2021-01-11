A Grantham care home put together a winter wonderland that was enjoyed by its residents over Christmas.

The staff at Apple Trees Care Home, situated off Springfield Road, worked hard to create the winter wonderland in the summer house on site at the care home, as well as decorating the garden.

The project was helped by community donations and by business such as Grantham Truck Services and Morrisons.

The winter wonderland was created in the summer house. (43904194)

Karen Coopey, administrator at Apple Trees, said that their Unit lead, Marie Young, along with Support Workers Jemma Dodwell and Trina Atkin “spent many hours putting together decorations in the garden and in the summer house.”

The summer house was filled with festive lights, decorations and Christmas trees.

Marie said: “The winter wonder land could not have happened without the support of the community and their generous donations especially from Grantham Truck Services and Morrison’s along with members of the public.

Inside the winter wonderland at Apple Trees care home. (43904214)

“This cheered up the residents and staff, especially the snow machine, we haven’t seen the residents smile like that in ages.

“They had so much fun and the real snow made it even better.”