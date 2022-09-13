A care home in Grantham has been named one of the top 20 in the East Midlands following reviews by residents and their families.

Gregory House is one of 1,454 care homes within the East Midlands receiving a top 20 award from the UK's leading care home review guide website, carehome.co.uk.

The award is based on reviews of the care home written by its residents, as well as their friends and relatives.

Gregory House have been voted as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands. (59313187)

Anna Lewkowicz, home manager at Gregory House, said: "Gregory House is thrilled to have been recognised and awarded as one of the top 20 care homes in our region.

"It’s all thanks to the hard work and commitment of the whole team. At Gregory House we are one big family and it’s extremely heart-warming to read such accolades from relatives and friends who are all so supportive of our home.

"Finding a care home for your loved one can be a daunting experience, but hopefully the reviews on the carehome.co.uk platform can go towards giving some reassurance when finding the right place for them."

There are over 17,000 care homes in the UK caring for around half a million people.

Over 12,000 of these homes support older people aged 65 and over, while the rest care for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of carehome.co.uk, said: "We now have nearly 250,000 reviews of care homes on carehome.co.uk so we are able to give people a real insight into what a care home and its staff are like.

"Our reviews reveal the quality of their care, activities and nutrition as well as if the care home is value for money and the standard of their facilities.

"Reviews of Gregory House show they provide an excellent standard of care and we would like to congratulate them on being a top 20 care home in the East Midlands.

"It is a huge achievement to be named as a top rated care home by the residents who actually receive the care as well as their family and friends.

"Choosing a care home can be daunting for both the person going to live there as well as their family, so we hope our awards which are given to the highest rated homes will help make the search easier."

To read reviews about Gregory house, go to www.carehome.co.uk/carehome.cfm/searchazref.

Gregory House can be found at Welby Gardens.