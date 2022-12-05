The elves at a Grantham care home came out to play last week.

The Christmas elves at Maple Leaf Lodge Care home were in and around the care home on Friday, December 2.

They helped out in the garden, the kitchen, some building work and they were even "kicked out of residents beds for trying to have a nap," said Courtney Doncaster, activities co-ordinator from the care home.

The elves came out to play. (61103314)

She added: "Throughout the day we have been selling cakes and a sweepstake which gardener Wendy won a bottle of wine!

Elves Courtney and Lisa were out to play. (61103270)

Residents got in the festive spirit. (61103361)

"The day was full of laughs and smiles as we’ve raised money and awareness for the Alzheimers Society!"