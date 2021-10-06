A Grantham care home is temporarily closed to visitors due to an outbreak of Covid-19.

Kings Court Nursing Home, based in Church Street, Grantham, is currently closed as an outbreak of Covid-19 in the home is dealt with.

Local authorities confirmed the closure, and say they were contacted at an "early stage" of the outbreak and have been working with the home's management since.

Kings Court Nursing Home. Image via Google Streetview (51999661)

Natalie Liddle, acting head of service at Health Protection, said: "We can confirm there has been a Covid outbreak at Kings Court, Grantham.

"The home is temporarily closed to visitors while the outbreak is being dealt with.

"The council's health protection team were contacted at an early stage and have been working closely with management of the home to tackle the outbreak – everyone in the home is safe and well."