A Grantham care home has been collecting items for the town’s foodbank.

The staff and residents at the Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, have collected toothbrushes and toothpaste for Grantham Foodbank.

Anita Asken, activities coordinatior at the care home, said: “Here at Richard House Care Home we are collecting toothbrushes and toothpaste for children and adults for the foodbank.

The Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, has been collecting toothbrushes and toothpaste for the Grantham Foodbank.

“We would love the community to look in their cupboards for any unwanted toothpaste or tooth brushes and if they could drop them off at the home it would be greatly appreciated.”