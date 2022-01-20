A care home created a music video featuring residents and staff dancing to the YMCA.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home, based in Beacon Lane, Grantham, shared a video of its residents and staff dancing along to YMCA by Village People on Saturday.

The video spread plenty of cheer through the home, and the residents have enjoyed watching the video back on the television.

Kerry Angeloni, senior general manager at Maple Leaf Lodge care home said: “YMCA is our favourite song so we absolutely loved doing the video, it was hilarious.

"The staff and residents all had such a brilliant time, we’re still giggling about it now. If anyone is walking along and starts singing the tune or throwing some shapes, we all join in and have a spontaneous flash mob in the corridor!”

"Music is always a big part of bring joy to people, it’s hard to express how music makes people feel through a photo, so we wanted to create a fun and uplifting video showcasing life a Maple Leaf.

Residents and staff at Maple Leaf Lodge danced to YMCA. (54386879)

"Residents have watched the video back on the big screen in the lounge together , we had excited residents to see themselves on the TV.

"Alison and Courtney are always coming up with new and exciting ideas and introducing modern technology in the residents daily lives."