Staff at a Grantham care home have been told to relax and look after their own wellbeing during Stress Awareness Month in April.

To help combat some of the mental strains and pressures that care workers have had to face over the past 12 months, Red Court Care Community, St Edmunds Close, has launched its own wellbeing loyalty card.

Designed to help its care workers adopt positive habits every day, the homes have also sent out information about how staff can help themselves – whether that’s daily yoga practice, stretching, breathing, walking or reading.

Red Court Care Community Care Home. (45877474)

Diane Watson, group care manager, says that the card is a small act of kindness with big rewards. She added: “So often we’re left to ourselves to find ways and means of dealing with life’s everyday pressures and this is our way of helping our team along a little. Each card has a 30-day tracker on it as we know, from research, that it takes approximately a month for positive patterns to turn into positive habits.”

Pictured above are Red Court staff, from left, Michelle Ward, Carole Guy and Clair Reid.