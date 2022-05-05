A care home has been promoting healthy living and eating to its residents.

Royal Windsor Care home on Harlaxton Road has been encouraging its residents with healthy lifestyles and wellbeing.

Some of its cherished residents took part in a spot of fitness fun with the popular music and motion activity.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at Royal Windsor, said: "At Royal Windsor we like are residents to have a healthy lifestyle with them being able to help themselves to there very own fresh fruit bowl that's available in Judges Bistro."

