A Grantham care home is alive with the sound of music after a town pub kindly donated a piano.

Residents at Newton House Care Home, on Barrowby Road, were delighted with the musical donation from the Royal Queen pub on Belton Lane, after landlady Sarah Harlock answered an appeal on Facebook.

Sarah, who took over the pub in 2014, said: “I saw that they were looking for a piano for their residents and I immediately thought about ours.

Residents at Newton House Care Home have received a piano.(42324722)

“We had originally rehomed it for someone else but it didn’t get played very much.”

Staff from the care home’s activities team collected the piano from the pub last week.

Sarah added: “It’s just so lovely to know the joy and pleasure that it will bring.”

Residents are delighted with their new piano. (42363748)

Newton House administrative assistant Jess Critchlow said: “We have some residents who use to play the piano and we are also starting a Newton House choir.

“It has already settled into its new home in the cafe and our residents are super excited to relive their musical memories.”