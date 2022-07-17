A care home has ensured that its residents have stayed hydrated in the hot weather.

Newton House Care Home in Grantham has been promoting nutrition and hydration for its residents during the recent heatwave.

Karen Olivant, part of the activities team at Newton House, said: "We have been very busy at Newton House this week, promoting nutrition and hydration to ensure that residents are living in wellbeing and hydrated in this beautiful weather.

Ice creams all round! (58014646)

"We have also been delivering ice creams throughout the day, to keep them cool!"

Karen stressed the importance of hydration when the weather is hot, adding "we really need to check in on our elderly community during these times".

Members of staff getting involved. (58014649)

Ice creams all round! (58014643)

Got a story? Email comment@granthamjournal.co.uk