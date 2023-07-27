A Grantham care home held a “candy land party” during an open day.

Richard House Care Home, in Gorse Road, held the open day last Friday (July 21).

The day saw staff and residents dress up, as well as sweet treats on offer all day.

So many sweets on offer!

Anita Asken, activities coordinator at the care home, said: “Richard House Care Home had an amazing candy land party.

“Willy Wonka opened the day with swirly candy canes and gumdrops, just to get things started.

“The residents had a day of singing and dancing.

“The residents enjoy dressing up and taking part in the day too.

“I would like to say a big thank you to Kay at Cinderella's Fancy Dress Shop for the loan of the costumes and Holroyds Sweet Shop for their kind donations.”