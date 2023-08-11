A Grantham care home has hosted a free seminar for anyone who is worried about the cost of care.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home invited financial consultant Natalie Biggins from Welland Valley Legal to discuss how to plan for care.

Other topics covered included what it means to have a power of attorney and how to manage care fees.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager of the home, said: “We were delighted to have Natalie come into our home and help ease the concerns of those worried about the financial aspect of care.

“It can be a daunting process, but the finance experts are completely impartial when offering their advice, and us here at Maple Leaf Lodge are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.

“If anyone is unable to make it on the day but would like to pop in for a tour and a cup of tea, our doors are always open.”

Maple Leaf Lodge is in Beacon Lane, Grantham.