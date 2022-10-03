Grantham care home holds Macmillan Coffee Morning for 'amazing charity'
The Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham held a Macmillan Coffee Morning last week to raise money for the "amazing charity."
The care home held its coffee morning on Friday, September 23, and raised £70.
Courtney Doncaster, activities coordinator at the care home said: "As a home we raised a total of £70 to go to the amazing charity.
"We held a bake sale. A big thank you to our kitchen staff and laundry assistance Kayleigh for making some delicious cakes!
"Also a big thank you to everyone who came in and supported. The morning was wrapped up nicely with the wonderful Sue Tinkler performing."
