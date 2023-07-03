Staff, residents and the community came together for a care home open day.

Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, hosted various activities for its open day on Saturday, July 1.

These included an Alice in Wonderland style Mad Hatters Tea party where staff dressed up in fancy dress.

Newton House Care Home, in Grantham, hosted a Mad Hatters Tea Party for its open day.

Tina Fazackerley, general manager of the home, said: “Staff at Newton House Care Home are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off. It was a resounding success!”

Guests were also treated to “delicious food”, prepared by the care home’s catering team.

Resident Joan “really enjoyed” the day. She said: “I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments were great.

“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Newton House is under Barchester Healthcare.