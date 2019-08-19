Care home host memorial service to Ivy Southern who died without a family
People from Rippingale, Bourne and the surrounding areas gathered to pay tribute to Ivy Southern, who died without any family to attend her funeral.
The Willows Care Home in Rippingale, where Ivy lived for the final five years of her life, invited members of the community to join the memorial service after just four people - all staff members were at her funeral.
During Friday’s tribute, a new bench was placed in the care home garden alongside plants - including ivy - which residents will be able to enjoy.
In a touching tribute to Ivy, celebrant Katrine Hudson from Kirkby Underwood spoke of the 88-year-old’s ‘wicked sense of humour’ and ‘giggle you could not forget’.
She reminded those gathered, which included Rippingale gardener Phil Palmer who had worked on the care home garden, members of the Lodge of Aveland Freemasons, and the families of other residents, that all of the staff at The Willows had made Ivy’s final years special.
After reading the poem, Thy Will Be Done, which begins with the words ‘You left quietly without a fuss’, Katrine spoke about the snippets of memories Ivy shared of her time working on the cruise ships, and about her pet dog, Chipperfield.
“Chipperfield relied on Ivy and when he passed away Ivy was left heartbroken,” she said. “It’s a fitting tribute to know that they are now reunited.”
Concluding the tribute, Katrine said: “Simply remember her as our Ivy.”
COMMENTS ()
Register or log in via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ or your Iliffe Media account to post comments.
Iliffe Media does not moderate comments. Please click here for our house rules.
People who post abusive comments about other users or those featured in articles will be banned.
Thank you. Your comment has been received and will appear on the site shortly.
Terms of Comments
We do not actively moderate, monitor or edit contributions to the reader comments but we may intervene and take such action as we think necessary, please click here for our house rules.
If you have any concerns over the contents on our site, please either register those concerns using the report abuse button, contact us here.