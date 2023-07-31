A Grantham care home hosted a 60s themed summer fete.

Maple Leaf Lodge held the fete in the grounds of the home on Saturday, July 29.

Staff, residents and the local community came together for a variety of activities across the day, including a barbecue, bouncy castle, tombola and much more!

Resident Edith said: “I thoroughly enjoyed it.

“I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing.

“The weather held out until we finished.

Staff and residents dressed up in their best 60s wear.

“Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”

Alongside live entertainment and games, visitors also enjoyed refreshments prepared by the catering team.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager of the home, said: “Staff at Maple Leaf Lodge are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with all their hard work, has definitely paid off.

“It was a resounding success!”