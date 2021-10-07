Colleagues at a Grantham care home took part in a memory walk to raise awareness of the Alzheimer's Society.

Residents at Maple Leaf Lodge, on Beacon Lane, also invited families to join them for an afternoon tea and entertainment last month to boost funds further.

A spokesperson for the care home said: "Raising money and awareness for the charities we work with as an organisation is key for us.

Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham. (52021007)

"The weather has turned out to be glorious. Staff made sure the residents had the most fun in the sun and enjoyed raising awareness for a great charity."

Alzheimer's Society is a United Kingdom care and research charity for people with dementia and their carers.

Afternoon tea at Maple Leaf Lodge care home in Grantham. (52020985)