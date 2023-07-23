A care home has installed a new touch screen activity table for its residents.

Courtesy of Inspired Creations, Newton House Care Home, in Barrowby Road, has added the table to the home as part of its “rich and varied resident life enrichment program”.

The table allows residents of all capabilities and mobilities to enjoy different sensory experiences, as well as a variety of interactive social games.

The new touch screen table allows residents of all capabilities and mobility's to enjoy it.

Tina Fazackerley, general manager of Newton House, said: “The impact that the touch screen activity table has had in a short space of time has been incredible.

“Residents have shown absolute delight when playing the games.

“It has been a real joy to see the increased interaction from residents within our home with the trolley and with each other.”

The table features immersive technology, which enables users to move shapes, colours and objects through gesture and movement.

The touch screen activity table has a number of features designed to help those suffering with dementia to relax

It also helps de-escalate stressful and upsetting situations experienced by those suffering with different forms of the disease.

Games are rich in colour, movement and detail, and allows people of all ages to play in a safe and comfortable environment.