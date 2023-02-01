A care home has announced the launch of a campaign to coincide with Dignity Action Day today (Wednesday).

Gregory House, located in Welby Gardens, has launched its Companion Campaign which will involve each member of staff becoming a companion to a resident, creating both a special bond and provides person-centred care at the same time.

Dignity Action Day is a day where people who use care services are treated with dignity.

Move Adults Lincolnshire dance session at Gregory House (62194217)

Anna Lewkowicz, Gregory House home manager, said: “We’re delighted to support Dignity Action Day again this year. Celebrating through the art of dance was lots of fun.

“We strive to ensure that everyone at Gregory House gets to know all our residents, and the Companion Campaign will further enhance this on a personal level.

Agadoo flash dance for Dignity Action Day at Gregory House (62194203)

"At Gregory House we treat residents as individuals and offer them choice, control and a sense of purpose throughout their daily lives.”

The care home will also host a series of events across the day to incorporate the theme for this year, Dancing for Dignity.

Employees and residents at Gregory House marking Dignity Action Day (62194150)

Throughout the day, residents and employees will take part in a series of activities designed to bring a smile to everyone’s faces, whilst demonstrating the important role that everyone must play in treating those in care with respect and dignity.

The day’s events will start with a session by Adults Move Lincolnshire, followed by a service by Reverend Peter Stevenson who will give a sermon about the importance of dignity.

Reverend Peter Stevenson visits Gregory House on Dignity Action Day (62194254)

Gregory House employees will also hold a flash mob dance over lunch time, and in the afternoon Scottish country dance group U3A will perform for residents.