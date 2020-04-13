A care home has launched a new creative competition for children to take part in.

Red Court Care Community has recently launched a campaign to encourage children of all ages to write poems and create artwork around the colour red for the residents.

Red Court Care Home, based on St. Edmunds Road, Grantham, is appealing to children aged between five and six, seven and nine and 10+ as part of its meaningful #KeepinTouch campaign.

The competition is asking children to ignite their creativity and submit a picture, a letter or a poem that has the theme red.

The home’s residents will select three winners from the different age categories, with high-street vouchers to be awarded to the winners.

Anita Human, general manager of Red Court Care Community is delighted that the competition is now live and is hoping for lots of different entries from children everywhere.

She comments: “The Coronavirus lock down is encouraging us all to become more creative and residents are enjoying the different activities and hobbies we’re doing.

“This competition is a first for us and we’re looking forward to bringing our warm and homely environment to life with all of the entries.

“The care and wellbeing of our residents is paramount and by bringing the letters, poems and pictures from the outside in, we know that our residents will thrive from seeing them all and will very much enjoy the judging process as well.”

Entries are to be sent to redcourt@redhomes.com and the closing date is April 30.

