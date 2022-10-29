A care home manager has been named as a regional finalist for an award.

Anna Lewkowicz, home manager at Gregory House, in Welby Gardens, Grantham, is a finalist in the Great British Care Awards ‘Care Home Registered Manager’ category and will be attending the awards ceremony on November 3.

Gregory House is one of 14 Lincolnshire care homes run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT).

Anna has managed the "outstanding" rated care home since January 2018. This year, Gregory House has been rated as one of the top 20 care homes in the East Midlands by the consumer rating website carehome.co.uk.

After being named OSJCT Lincolnshire Leader of the Year in 2020, Anna received the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) Registered Manager Award earlier this year.

Anna said: “I am delighted to be nominated for a Great British Care Award in the ‘Care Home Registered Manager’ category. Being part of a team is extremely important to me and we run Gregory House like a family.

"We are all passionate about providing the highest standards of care to our residents.

“I am really proud of everyone at Gregory House for everything they do to make our home a wonderful place to live and work.

"They truly deserve the recognition and positive ratings which we’ve received from our residents, their families, and friends of the home."

Winners from the Great British Care Awards regional finals will be invited to the national finals which are due to take place in March 2023.