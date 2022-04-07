Two managers at a Grantham care home have been recognised for their dedication at a care awards ceremony.

Gregory House home manager Anna Lewkowicz won the Registered Manager Award and head of care Karen Jackson won the Frontline Leader Award at the Lincolnshire Care Association (LinCA) 2021 Awards.

The ceremony, which took place at Lincoln’s County Assembly Rooms, was also live streamed for care home teams who could not attend on the night.

Gregory House home manager Anna Lewkowicz and head of care Karen Jackson with their awards. (55951696)

Anna has worked for the Grantham care home, run by The Orders of St John Care Trust (OSJCT), since January 2018. She said: “I am delighted to receive this award. Being part of a team is extremely important to me and we run Gregory House like a family.

"We are all passionate about providing the highest standards of care to our residents and I am really proud to be able to add this award to the rare top 10 score we recently achieved on consumer ratings website carehome.co.uk.”

Karen has worked at Gregory House since 2019, where she oversees care delivery in the home and reviews care plans. She actively engages with residents and their families to understand each resident’s need.

Karen said: “I am thrilled to win the Frontline Leader Award as providing high quality care for our residents is at the heart of everything I do and drives me to motivate the Gregory House team to put into practice the Trust values. It is wonderful to be part of this celebration of care in Lincolnshire.”

Teams from OSJCT care homes were shortlisted in five categories. The awards recognised shining stars in the care sector who go above and beyond expectations in delivering the highest level of service to residents.

Caroline Dunagan, OSJCT regional director for Lincolnshire said: “Congratulations to Anna and Karen for their winning their awards. I was delighted to see so many of our employees being shortlisted from so many nominations. This recognition emphasises the efforts and dedication shown to our residents over the previous 12 months during such challenging times.

“We are always committed in achieving the best possible outcomes for the people we care for and being recognised as finalists is a wonderful achievement.”

Nominations were made by members of the public, often residents or family members as well as people who work in, or alongside the sector.

