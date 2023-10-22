Home   News   Article

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home in Grantham marks Breast Cancer Awareness month

By Katie Green
Published: 06:00, 22 October 2023

Care home residents have marked Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Staff and residents at Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home spent came together on Friday (October 20) to raise funds by wearing pink, holding a pink-themed bake sale, a pink raffle, and decorating the home in pink.

Kerry Angeloni, general manager at the care home, said: “Breast cancer is a cause close to many of our staff and residents’ hearts so everyone was keen to take part in fundraising activities and do their bit.

Maple Leaf Lodge Care Home marked Breast Cancer Awareness month.
“We are proud to donate the money we raised by our wear it pink days to help fund research and try to make a difference.”

Residents held a number of activities.
Staff and residents dressed in pink to mark the month.
Over 55,000 people are diagnosed with breast cancer each month and October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

