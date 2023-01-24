Dragon dances, decorative lanterns and traditional Chinese food have filled a care home as residents celebrate Chinese New Year.

Residents at Red Court Care Community, in St Edmunds Court, Grantham, were treated to traditional decorations and delicacies on Friday January 20 as part of the start to Chinese New Year celebrations at the home.

Staff at Red Court decorated the communal space with lanterns and decorations for the celebratory meal, with residents being encouraged to create their own decorations for the event as well.

Gabriela Bucek, general manager at Red Court, said: “It was a unique opportunity to come together to celebrate and share in a traditional festival which calls for peace and harmony.

“At Red Court we are passionate about sharing and celebrating all cultures and it was lovely to see the home buzzing with activity as residents took part in traditional Chinese New Year celebrations.

“I would like to thank all of the staff who took part making the home look extra special for the day as well as our talented chefs who cooked up a variety of traditional delicacies for residents to try.

“It was a real experience and a joy to see everyone coming together to mark the start of the Chinese New Year.”

Chinese New Year is a 15-day festival, which started on Sunday, which celebrates the beginning of a new year in the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar.