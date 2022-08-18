A care home has been rated as “requiring improvement” following a recent inspection.

Red Court Care Community, based at St Edmunds Court, Grantham, has been told it “requires improvement” in safety and leadership.

This comes after an inspection from the Care Quality Commission, the independent regulator of health and social care in England.

The previous inspection at the home in February also found that the home “required improvement”, the same rating as it had for the previous three inspections. Before this, it was rated “inadequate”.

Red Court Care Community provides accommodation, nursing and personal care for up to 49 people, some of whom may be living with dementia, physical disabilities and sensory impairments.

The report said that the service was “not always safe” and “not always well-led”.

It continued: “The risks to people’s safety were not robustly assessed. The risk assessments did not contain enough information about people’s needs. The systems and processes in place to safeguard people from neglect or poor care were not always used effectively by staff. Incidents and accidents were not always reported on.

“The quality monitoring processes in place to review and analyse information both in people’s care plans and incidents and accidents records were not effective, putting people at continued risk of harm.

“There was not always a positive culture of person-centred care promoted at the service.”

However, the report said that staff did undertake safe practices when administering medicines and that there was “enough staff to meet people’s needs”.

As well as this, the report noted that “there had been improvements to the environment and how this was monitored”.

It continued: “People were supported to have maximum choice and control of their lives and staff supported them in the least restrictive way possible and in their best interests; the policies and systems in the service supported this practice.”

The company which runs the home says it was already in the process of reviewing its procedures to improve its service.

Red Homes’ chief executive officer Roger Daniel said: “As part of this, a new general manager will be in place at Red Court, the two steps that were marked as “requires improvement” will be targeted to improve and match our three “good” ratings for effective, caring and responsive.

“We are pleased that the report evidenced many improvements. We are constantly endeavouring to improve the home and the environment for our residents, their families and our amazing staff.

“Red Court’s 98 per cent occupancy rate and its average review rating on carehome.co.uk of a 9.8/10 from families and residents, speaks for itself, with many reviews highlighting the outstanding care that residents receive on a daily basis.”