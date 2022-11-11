A Grantham care home is offering coffee, cake and even mince pies to Blue Light workers over the Christmas period.

The Royal Windsor Care home on Harlaxton Road, Grantham, wants to say thank you to Blue Light workers by offering some sweet treats to them.

Anita Asken, activities co-ordinator at Royal Windsor Care Home, said: "We at Royal Windsor Care Home invite Blue Light and NHS Members to join us for coffee and mince pies throughout the festive season.

Royal Windsor Care Home (58964305)

"This is our goodwill gesture to show our gratitude not only for the service they provide us with but throughout the district."

Blue Light workers are able to pop in anytime from now until Christmas and New Year to get some of the treats.